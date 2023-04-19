Jets’ Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face against Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) gets his face cut on the skate of Vegas Golden Knights...
Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) gets his face cut on the skate of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and Mark Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night, requiring more than 75 stitches, but he returned to the ice less than a period later.

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights’ net in Game 1 of the teams’ Western Conference first-round series, which Winnipeg won 5-1. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate cut Barron.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the (right) eye was the main thing.”

Barron immediately went to the Jets’ locker room, but returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his head.

“Looks like he got attacked by a shark,” center Adam Lowry said. “It’s a scary thing. We’re all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and all of the sudden we see a trail of blood all the way from the crease to the bench.”

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he wasn’t surprised Barron re-entered the game and even marveled that he didn’t hesitate to get physical.

“I think more his presence coming back because we all realized how bad it was, and that gave everyone a big boost,” Bowness said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from City of Las Vegas
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) plays during an NHL hockey game against the...
Jets visit the Golden Knights with 1-0 series lead
VGK fans amp up for team's return to Stanley Cup Playoffs
VGK fans amp up for team's return to Stanley Cup Playoffs
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scores the game-winning goal against Winnipeg Jets...
Lowry scores 2 as Jets beat Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 1
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) in action against the Seattle Kraken during...
Golden Knights enter series vs. Jets with plenty to prove