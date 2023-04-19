How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.(Pixabay)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you can fill out a claim to receive your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement.

If you were a Facebook user during this time, you can submit a claim until August 25. The claim form asks for some personal information and information about your Facebook account.

The settlement is open to anyone who had a Facebook account during that time, even if the account was deleted.

The payments given out will depend on how many settlement class members submit valid claims.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is on September 7, according to the claim website.

Multiple lawsuits were brought against Facebook by users who allege that the company shared their data with third parties such as business partners, advertisers and data brokers.

The litigation began after Facebook was involved in a privacy scandal in 2018 with Cambridge Analytica.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has denied any liability or wrongdoing, according to the claim website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from City of Las Vegas
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
FILE - President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg,...
Trump’s former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
Las Vegas gym offers women’s self-defense classes
Las Vegas gym offers women’s self-defense classes
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros
Las Vegas gym offers women’s self-defense classes
Las Vegas gym offers women’s self-defense classes