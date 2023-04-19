FOX5 Rover hits 10,00 miles, resulting in $10,000 donation from Albertsons & Vons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This morning the FOX5 Rover hit an important milestone!

For every mile the Rover drives during traffic reports, Albertsons and Vons donates $1 to Angels of Las Vegas. The local non-profit helps adults and children battling cancer by providing wigs, a food pantry and emotional support.

On Wednesday the “Giving Odometer” hit 10,000 miles, which means a $10,000 donation!

In addition to the Rover donation, Albertsons Vons donated a total of $20,000 to 12 different organizations including Pinecrest Academy, Coronado High School and Olive Crest.

