FOX5 Rover hits 10,00 miles, resulting in $10,000 donation from Albertsons & Vons
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This morning the FOX5 Rover hit an important milestone!
For every mile the Rover drives during traffic reports, Albertsons and Vons donates $1 to Angels of Las Vegas. The local non-profit helps adults and children battling cancer by providing wigs, a food pantry and emotional support.
On Wednesday the “Giving Odometer” hit 10,000 miles, which means a $10,000 donation!
In addition to the Rover donation, Albertsons Vons donated a total of $20,000 to 12 different organizations including Pinecrest Academy, Coronado High School and Olive Crest.
To learn more about Angels of Las Vegas, click here.
