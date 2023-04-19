Eldorado student pleads guilty in attack on teacher

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his teacher.(Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas student accused of attacking his teacher had pleaded guilty to lesser charges, according to court records.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was accused of attacking his teacher just over a year ago at Eldorado High School.

According to court records, Martinez Garcia agreed to plead guilty to an amended indictment of three charges: attempted murder, attempted sexual assault and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Martinez Garcia previously faced 10 felony charges.

The attack led to security changes in Clark County School District, including the use of “panic buttons” for teachers inside classrooms. In the incident in question, Martinez Garcia locked the teacher inside her classroom, police said.

Martinez Garcia faces sentencing June 5.

