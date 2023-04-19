Death Valley to be fee-free Saturday to kick off National Park Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park announced that it will join national park sites across the country on Saturday in kicking off National Park Week by going fee-free.

According to a news release, entrance to Death Valley will be waived on Saturday, April 22.

The National Park Service reminds visitors that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping.

“Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond April 22 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay,” the release notes.

For more information on Death Valley National Park, visit: https://www.nps.gov/deva/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.