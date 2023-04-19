Avianca to begin nonstop flights between Las Vegas, San Salvador

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Colombia-based airline Avianca has announced that it will launch nonstop service between Las Vegas and El Salvador this summer.

According to a news release, starting in July, the new flight will directly connect Las Vegas with San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

The airline says it will begin operations on July 15 with 3 weekly flights from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

According to Avianca, the flights will be offered on an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity for 180 passengers. The airline says it will offer customers more than 4,000 available seats per month to fly between the two destinations.

“The Latino community is one of the most important in the United States, so we want to provide the best options to connect with the region. In addition, we know that the Central American region is increasingly positioning itself as an attractive tourist destination for U.S. travelers, especially for surf lovers, who can find in Avianca the ideal option to travel to the best destinations with first class waves,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Sales Director for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Starting July 15, the itineraries for this route will be as follows:

Flight: AV0445

Route: Las Vegas –San Salvador

Departure: 14:45

Arrival: 20:50

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Flight: AV0526

Route: San Salvador –Las Vegas

Departure: 9:00

Arrival: 13:25

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Tickets for this route are already on sale at Avianca.com, the airline said.

