The Animal Foundation faces criticism from Clark County on budget, stray policy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County commissioners on Tuesday expressed their concerns to Hilarie Grey, the head of The Animal Foundation.

“Some of the things you’re saying are really disheartening to me because that’s not what the people from best friends were seeing when they were asking Clark County to give five million dollars, six million dollars, two million dollars right?” said commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The shelter gave a wraparound of what they focused on in the past few years, including a report of how they got over pandemic challenges.

Grey said they have 550 animals at the shelter. Last year over 25,000 animals were brought in.

“I don’t care about a study done in 2019 because that is not the commitment you made to Clark County so I find it disheartening,” said Kirkpatrick.

Commissioners say they’re concerned and questioned why the shelter has not been fully staffed.

The foundation last year had more than 3,000 volunteers. The community intakes have even been limited to a scheduled appointment.

“I’ve never heard of calling to drop off an animal when did that start? and if you have 3100 volunteers where is the disconnect because that’s 10 a day that’s maybe 48 a quarter,” said Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick says there are a number of complaints coming in.

“We are continuing to work with those wait times we know that is a priority and that is for us as well,” said Grey.

Along with intake, there are concerns with a concrete plan.

Commissioners say they need reports of where the money is going and trap and release reports that they have not gotten.

“We are overwhelmed with the number of complaints and concerns that have been expressed to us we need to be able to help the public understand what’s going on and what our next move is,” said Chairman Jim Gibson.

Grey with the shelter continued to add that they are working in a challenging environment, she says she’s recently fulfilled veterinarians but is still working to fully staff her shelter.

A quarterly meet-up has been requested by commissioners.

