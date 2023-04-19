ACLU sues Clark County School District over held back records in Durango police incident

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction(FOX5 Viewer)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ACLU of Nevada has filed a lawsuit against Clark County School District for not releasing records regarding an incident at Durango High School in February.

The ACLU is representing two Durango High School students who were attacked by officers. Video shows an officer slamming a student to the ground.

The ACLU retained lawyers when they said the school district refused to release body camera video and other public records. CCSD has also declined to release the records to FOX5.

Last month, the ACLU said they would take the matter to court if records were not released in 30 days. The official filing is still pending in Clark County court.

We are reaching out to the district for a statement.

