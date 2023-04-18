Treasurer’s office announces scholarship giveaway for Nevada kindergarteners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In honor of National Kindergarten Day on April 21, you can get your shot at collecting hundreds of dollars to start your child’s college tuition savings plan.

According to the Nevada State Treasurer, parents who register their child’s “Nevada college kick start” account through May 5, will be automatically entered into a scholarship giveaway.

Up for grabs will be $529 for the child’s 5-29 college savings plan.

The program already awards every Nevada public school kindergartener with a free $50, which is provided at no cost to eligible Nevada families.

To learn more, visit: https://nvigate.gov/programs/nevada-college-kick-start/

