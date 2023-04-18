Treasurer’s office announces scholarship giveaway for Nevada kindergarteners

South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen.(Live 5)
By Miles Friess
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In honor of National Kindergarten Day on April 21, you can get your shot at collecting hundreds of dollars to start your child’s college tuition savings plan.

According to the Nevada State Treasurer, parents who register their child’s “Nevada college kick start” account through May 5, will be automatically entered into a scholarship giveaway.

Up for grabs will be $529 for the child’s 5-29 college savings plan.

The program already awards every Nevada public school kindergartener with a free $50, which is provided at no cost to eligible Nevada families.

To learn more, visit: https://nvigate.gov/programs/nevada-college-kick-start/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Man dies of injuries after car crash involving off-duty Las Vegas officer
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman allegedly steals $75K watch from man’s hotel room

Latest News

Matthew Werner
LAPD seeks additional victims of alleged serial rapist from Las Vegas
SILVERADO RANCH CAT CONVERTER THEFTS - VOD - clipped version
Thieves steal at least 8 catalytic converters from south Las Vegas neighborhood in just hours
FAMILY WANTS DOG BACK - VOD - clipped version
Family of man who died after crash wants dogs back from city of Las Vegas
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media