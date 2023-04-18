Paradox Museum to open in Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A large collection of mind-twisting and eye-tricking exhibits is coming to Las Vegas this summer with the opening of the Paradox Museum.

The 11,000-square-foot attraction will include exhibits of illusions “with the science of paradoxes” at 3767 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Every exhibit will be interactive, including sensory and educational experiences with information about the science behind its optical and perceptual effects.

Opening in June, Paradox Museum Las Vegas will feature dozens of stand-out exhibits, including the Upside Down Room. In this space, all objects and people will seem to defy gravity.

The Paradox Sofa exhibit will also give the impression of a glitch in the system. Visitors will wonder if bodies are magically split in two or if multiple people are lounging on the couch at once.

”Meaning ‘contrary to expectation’ or ‘incredible’ in ancient Greek, the word paradox is defined as the opposite of or contradictory to common sense,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, regional sales and marketing manager, Paradox Museum Las Vegas. “Real paradoxes are things that, if true, are false and, if false, are true. Our exhibits will make visitors think again and again about what is real as they question their own reality.”

For all ages and interests, creators say the museum will take visitors approximately 60 to 90 minutes to navigate.

Located at 3767 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, pre-sale tickets for the Paradox Museum will be announced soon. For more information, visit paradoxmuseum.com .

