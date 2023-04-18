Paradox Museum to open in Las Vegas this summer

Paradox Museum to open in June.
Paradox Museum to open in June.(Goran Berovic | Vox Agency for the Paradox Museum)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A large collection of mind-twisting and eye-tricking exhibits is coming to Las Vegas this summer with the opening of the Paradox Museum.

The 11,000-square-foot attraction will include exhibits of illusions “with the science of paradoxes” at 3767 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Every exhibit will be interactive, including sensory and educational experiences with information about the science behind its optical and perceptual effects.

Opening in June, Paradox Museum Las Vegas will feature dozens of stand-out exhibits, including the Upside Down Room. In this space, all objects and people will seem to defy gravity.

The Paradox Sofa exhibit will also give the impression of a glitch in the system. Visitors will wonder if bodies are magically split in two or if multiple people are lounging on the couch at once.

”Meaning ‘contrary to expectation’ or ‘incredible’ in ancient Greek, the word paradox is defined as the opposite of or contradictory to common sense,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, regional sales and marketing manager, Paradox Museum Las Vegas. “Real paradoxes are things that, if true, are false and, if false, are true. Our exhibits will make visitors think again and again about what is real as they question their own reality.”

For all ages and interests, creators say the museum will take visitors approximately 60 to 90 minutes to navigate.

Located at 3767 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, pre-sale tickets for the Paradox Museum will be announced soon. For more information, visit paradoxmuseum.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Man dies of injuries after car crash involving off-duty Las Vegas officer
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman allegedly steals $75K watch from man’s hotel room

Latest News

Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies
Mojave Max. Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health photo.
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues