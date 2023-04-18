Nye County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help looking for a missing man.

Alan Goldstein, 31, was last seen in the homeless area east of Crawford Way and Highway 160. He is described as 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, has green eyes and brown balding hair, and likely has a beard.

He was last seen wearing khaki-colored pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees him, please call the NCSO at 775-751-7000, option 5.

