MSG Sphere owners sells majority interest in Tao Group Hospitality

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced Monday it has agreed to sell its 66.9% majority interest in Tao Group Hospitality to Mohari Hospitality, a global investment company focused on luxury and hospitality sectors, in a transaction that values Tao Group Hospitality at $550 million.

The company will enter into multi-year agreements with Tao Group for ongoing services for Madison Square Garden and Sphere in Las Vegas.

The transaction is expected to close in May. Upon completion of the sale of its majority interest, MSG Entertainment expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $300 million.

The announcement follows a bidding process with multiple parties. Since MSG Entertainment acquired a majority interest in 2017, Tao Group Hospitality grew its portfolio of over 80 branded locations in over 20 markets across four continents.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Tao Group Hospitality generated approximately $485 million in revenue, $37 million in operating income, and $67 million in adjusted operating income.

