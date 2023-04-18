Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mojave Max established a new record Monday.

The official mascot for the Clark County Desert Conservation Program appears to be in no hurry to make an appearance this year.

12:42 Monday afternoon marks the longest emergence from his burrow at the Springs Preserve.

“He has not come out later than this in any years past,” according to Katrina Smith, Senior Zoologist at the Preserve.

Max and three desert tortoises share a 5-acre spread at the Preserve.

Smith believes that Max hasn’t come out of his burrow because of the weather we’ve experienced this year.

The National Weather Service says this is the coldest start to a year in 5 decades.

Last year Mojave Max emerged from his burrow in late March.

“We’re hoping he’s going to make his way out pretty soon,” said Smith.

