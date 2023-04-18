Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date

By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mojave Max established a new record Monday.

The official mascot for the Clark County Desert Conservation Program appears to be in no hurry to make an appearance this year.

12:42 Monday afternoon marks the longest emergence from his burrow at the Springs Preserve.

“He has not come out later than this in any years past,” according to Katrina Smith, Senior Zoologist at the Preserve.

Max and three desert tortoises share a 5-acre spread at the Preserve.

Smith believes that Max hasn’t come out of his burrow because of the weather we’ve experienced this year.

The National Weather Service says this is the coldest start to a year in 5 decades.

Last year Mojave Max emerged from his burrow in late March.

“We’re hoping he’s going to make his way out pretty soon,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Man dies of injuries after car crash involving off-duty Las Vegas officer
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman allegedly steals $75K watch from man’s hotel room

Latest News

Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues
Matthew Werner
LAPD seeks additional victims of alleged serial rapist from Las Vegas
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
Treasurer’s office announces scholarship giveaway for Nevada kindergarteners