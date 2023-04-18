Lyft driver attacked near Welcome to Las Vegas sign

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a normal day at work for a Las Vegas ride-share driver Saturday, until, he says, he was violently attacked by a group of men near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

“I’ve never had a problem,” said local Lyft driver Tim Lange. “35 years I’ve been driving in Las Vegas for a paycheck, and I’ve never had a problem, never had an incident.”

57-year-old Tim Lange was on the clock, driving for Lyft Saturday afternoon, on his to drop off some passengers at the Las Vegas sign.

Lange encountered a large group of cyclists, saw an opening in the crowd, and made a U-turn.

“A guy on a skateboard that was about 20 feet behind me comes skateboarding up and slapping my car, telling me, ‘You gotta wait. We have the right of way,’” said Lange.

Lange said he thought that was the end of the altercation. However, after he dropped off his passengers, he said the man came back, and this time he wasn’t alone.

“He comes up, fists up, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’ So I put my fists up,” said Lange, “and that’s when I noticed three of his buddies surrounding me and closing in.”

Lange said he endured two rounds of beating by the men - some holding him down while others kicked him in the head and body.

Lange was hospitalized with a broken rib and painful bruising.

“I’m more upset at the people that watched me get the beatdown that didn’t try to stop it because I think that would’ve stopped them,” said Lange. “It’s just that nobody wants to step in anymore. Nobody wants to get involved, and that’s the sad thing.”

Police are still investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

Lange said he’s grateful that he wasn’t more seriously hurt and that his new car wasn’t damaged because Lyft is his main source of income.

His family is part of the Polynesian community in Las Vegas, and they’d like to spread a message of peace and Aloha in response to the violence.

Lange’s family has also set up a GoFundMe to help with medical and other expenses.

