Las Vegas police looking for ‘person of interest’ in crash that killed 19-month-old

Fredy Escamilla-Lopez
Fredy Escamilla-Lopez(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a “person of interest” in a crash that killed a 19-month-old and injured a 9-year-old.

LVMPD said the crash happened at about 11:19 p.m. Feb. 18 near Hollywood Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. According to police, the driver drifted over the sidewalk and hit a block wall. The driver then removed the children and left them at a secondary location before leaving the area. Police only identified the driver as a 28-year-old male.

Both children were injured and taken to University Medical Center. On March 3, the coroner said the 19-month-old had died.

Police have now named Fredy Escamilla-Lopez as a person of interest in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

