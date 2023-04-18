Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 84-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.
According to police, Daniel Torrez was last seen at about 3:01 p.m. Sunday near the 4900 block of Newport Cove in the east valley.
Police said Torrez was last seen wearing a black and red jacket and blue jeans.
LVMPD advises that Torrez may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
