Las Vegas man accused of killing wife inside west valley home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was booked in absentia on April 15 for allegedly killing his wife, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded at around 8:17 a.m. for a report of a male in the 1300 block of Torington Drive suffering stab wounds.

Inside a home there, they found a woman also suffering stab wounds.

The man, later identified as Shiva Gummi, 33, is believed to be the suspect in the murder of his wife, who has not been identified.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while Gummi was taken to UMC and is listed in critical condition as of the last update by police.

Detectives learned that Gummi stabbed his wife and then himself before calling the police, they said.

Gummi was arrested and booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.