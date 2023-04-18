Las Vegas Chinatown business plans for future after fire destroys restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On March 30 a fire sparked in the kitchen of China Mama, a staple in Chinatown for over 20 years. The business ultimately closed down.

“Thankfully no one got hurt in the kitchen,” said Xiaohui Ma, the owner of China Mama. “Right now, the original China Mama location will be closed for six months to a year I’m guessing,” she added.

Ma has been busy figuring out the next steps. She says she’ll be rebuilding and renovating the current one. While she had hopes to build a second location two miles away this fire has spurred her to do so quickly.

“We have to speed up a little bit and we’ll have a location very soon at shanghai plaza,” added Ma.

She says she’s learning that stricter protocols will be used going forward. “We actually learned a really big lesson from the fire incident, later on, we’ll focus more on procedures and how the kitchen should work and focus more on that,” said Ma.

She says her heart is with her customers, feeling grateful for the love she’s received so far.

“I really want to say thank you to our community and customers that’s why I was thinking we need to speed up and have them have really great food,” said Ma.

The cost to fix everything is half a million dollars, she hopes to open China Mama by Christmas.

