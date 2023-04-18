LAPD seeks additional victims of alleged serial rapist from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking additional victims of an alleged serial rapist who they say is a resident of Las Vegas.

According to a news release from LAPD, the alleged series of sexual assaults occurred in the areas of North Hollywood, Mid-City, Hollywood and Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles police said that on Feb. 28, authorities arrested Matthew Werner, a 45-year-old resident of Las Vegas, on suspicion of a series of violations of rape dating back to 2015.

Using various aliases to avoid detection, LAPD said Werner, who is a native of Massachusetts, appears to have targeted women using social media and dating apps.

Police say Werner is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities have identified five women who Werner is accused of assaulting within the City of Los Angeles. However, police believe there are others who have yet to come forward. “It is believed the suspect has been involved in additional unreported sexual assaults,” LAPD said in the release.

Anyone with information that could help identify additional victims or witnesses is asked to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

