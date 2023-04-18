How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been targeted by thieves after a TikTok challenge exposed how easy it is to swipe certain year models.

As a result of the influx of thefts, a Kia master technician showed FOX5 a new software upgrade that the auto manufacturer expects will help thwart thieves from getting into the vehicles.

According to the technician, the upgrade is an immobilizer update that only takes about an hour or less and is free.

KIA officials told FOX5 that drivers who have a 2011-2021 vehicle with a steel key to start the car are eligible for the software upgrade. Motorists with a key fob do not have to upgrade their software, according to Kia.

For those who drive a Hyundai vehicle, there is a website that allows motorists to enter their vin number to see if their car is eligible for an upgrade on their network.

To check your vin number, visit: https://www.hyundaiantitheft.com/#eligibility

