Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the market for some fresh fruit and vegetables? Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley has announced that it has opened for the season.

According to a post from Gilcrease on Instagram, the Orchard is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

According to Gilcrease, here’s a look at what items are currently available:

Carrots $1.50 per pound

Beets $1.50 per pound

Spring Onions $2 a bunch

Spring Garlic $2 a bunch

Leafy Greens $2 per pound

Nitty Gritty Peanut Butter $6

Sweet & Gritty Peanut Butter $6

Kettle Corn $5

Fresh Herbs $2.50

Desert Wildflower Honey $18

Cold Pressed Olive Oil $10

Gilcrease advises shoppers to bring reusable bags, hand trowels and garden gloves. The orchard also recommends wearing appropriate shoes and clothes.

Gilcrease Orchard is located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way. For more information, visit: https://thegilcreaseorchard.org/.

