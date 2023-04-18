Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens for season with fruits, veggies

Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the market for some fresh fruit and vegetables? Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley has announced that it has opened for the season.

According to a post from Gilcrease on Instagram, the Orchard is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

According to Gilcrease, here’s a look at what items are currently available:

Carrots $1.50 per pound

Beets $1.50 per pound

Spring Onions $2 a bunch

Spring Garlic $2 a bunch

Leafy Greens $2 per pound

Nitty Gritty Peanut Butter $6

Sweet & Gritty Peanut Butter $6

Kettle Corn $5

Fresh Herbs $2.50

Desert Wildflower Honey $18

Cold Pressed Olive Oil $10

Gilcrease advises shoppers to bring reusable bags, hand trowels and garden gloves. The orchard also recommends wearing appropriate shoes and clothes.

Gilcrease Orchard is located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way. For more information, visit: https://thegilcreaseorchard.org/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
Man dies of injuries after car crash involving off-duty Las Vegas officer
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman allegedly steals $75K watch from man’s hotel room

Latest News

Paradox Museum to open in June.
Paradox Museum to open in Las Vegas this summer
Mojave Max. Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health photo.
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
Mojave Max establishes new record for latest emergence to date
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights after equipment issues