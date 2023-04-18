Gambler wins $1.3M playing Pai Gow on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A major jackpot was hit on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning!

Caesars Entertainment announced that a gambler hit the mega progressive jackpot playing Pai Gow Poker at the Flamingo. It happened on Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. The big winner won $1,333,121.

Caesars said the jackpot was hit on a seven-card straight flush of diamonds. It wasn’t known if the winner was a local or a tourist.

