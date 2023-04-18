Forecast Outlook - 4/18/23

Steady Wind Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wind will continue on Tuesday afternoon with gusts in the 35-45 mph range during the afternoon. Skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The wind calms down Wednesday with a slight breeze out of the northwest. The forecast high drops to 72° in Las Vegas. We’ll bounce near average by Friday, then temperatures will climb throughout the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures will be 80° on Saturday and 86° on Sunday.

No rain chances over the next 7 days.

