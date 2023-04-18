Forecast Outlook- 4/17/23

Gusty Wind Continues Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The wind is picking up again as cooler air pushes in for the middle of the week.

We’ll keep the wind around for your Monday night with gusts in the 30 mph range. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s. The wind will continue on Tuesday with gusts in the 35-45 mph range during the afternoon. Skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The wind calms down Wednesday with a slight breeze. The forecast high drops to 72° in Las Vegas. Heading toward the weekend, high temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with clouds in and out.

Temperatures will be climbing this weekend with a forecast high of 79° on Saturday and 85° on Sunday. We’ll be closer to 90° on Monday. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-4/16/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/16/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/15/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook 4/15/23