Forecast Outlook- 4/17/23

The wind is picking up again as cooler air pushes in for the middle of the week.

We’ll keep the wind around for your Monday night with gusts in the 30 mph range. Overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s. The wind will continue on Tuesday with gusts in the 35-45 mph range during the afternoon. Skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The wind calms down Wednesday with a slight breeze. The forecast high drops to 72° in Las Vegas. Heading toward the weekend, high temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with clouds in and out.

Temperatures will be climbing this weekend with a forecast high of 79° on Saturday and 85° on Sunday. We’ll be closer to 90° on Monday. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

