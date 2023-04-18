Catalytic converter thieves hit Silverado Ranch neighborhood, stealing at least 8 in just hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kailee Colletti didn’t know what a catalytic converter was until thieves took two from her Toyota truck Friday morning.

“It’s really messing with a lot of people and it’s a lot of money. And times are rough right now. People can’t afford this extra financial situation,” said Colletti.

Colletti says an uncle put the repair costs on his credit card and she will make payments to him. She says she does have insurance but says her insurance company may not cover the theft.

“There was something that was changed within the insurance and catalytic converters and they’re not sure that they’re going to be able to cover me,” she said.

That news is frustrating for Colletti.

“Because I pay them, feels like an arm and a leg every month,” she said.

Colletti says she posted the theft on social media and said seven or eight people said they had the same thing happen in the area, near Windmill and Bermuda. One person who didn’t want to be identified said she caught a group of thieves in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter in Libertyvale Friday morning. A woman told FOX5 she startled the thieves, who left in their car. But they returned a short time later to “finish the job.”

One business owner said thieves stole a catalytic converter on a work can in the Silverado Rancho area on Friday morning as well. He says the deductible is $500 but will also lose work while the vehicle is being repaired.

“$1200 to $1500 a day multiplied by four or five days,” said Nick Mitchell with Mitchell Pest Solutions.

Thieves want precious metals in converters that clean a car’s exhaust. Some of those metals can be worth more than gold and thieves can steal a converter in under a minute.

Police urge people to park their cars in a garage, if possible. Or park them in a well-lit area. People are also purchasing converter covers around the valley. Metal plates are bolted or welded over a converter to make it very difficult for a thief to steal.

