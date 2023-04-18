Attempted murder suspect at large after March 23 shooting near Desert Inn, University Center

Apr. 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that happened back on March 23 near Desert Inn Road and University Center Drive.

Police said the suspect and victim were in an argument before the shooting occurred.

LVMPD describes the suspect as a Black male with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, white pants, and white shoes.

Police released surveillance video of the altercation.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or incident is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-8639, or email here. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet.

