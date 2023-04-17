Walgreens employee who shot alleged pregnant shoplifter no longer employed by company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Walgreens team leader who shot an alleged pregnant shoplifter multiple times is no longer employed by the company, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Mitarus Boyd, 21, is accused of shooting the alleged shoplifter, 24-year-old Travonsha Ferguson, on Wednesday night. Walgreens Senior Manager of Media Relations Marty Maloney said in an email he could confirm Boyd is “no longer employed by Walgreens.”

Ferguson, who was seven-months pregnant, had to be rushed into an emergency C-section. Ferguson remains in stable condition, while her child is in critical but stable condition.

Police say their investigation shows that Boyd was told by another employee that two women were stealing items from the store. He claimed he saw the women placing items into a store cart and into a large over-the-shoulder bag.

Boyd told police he followed the women out after not seeing them pay for the items. Boyd said the women started putting the items into the trunk of their car and he approached the rear side of the vehicle.

That’s when one of the women sprayed him with a can of mace, according to police. Boyd pulled a gun, claiming self-defense, and shot Ferguson multiple times, police said. Witnesses said they heard at least a half dozen shots fired. Boyd said he was in fear and didn’t know if they were armed, police said.

Ferguson had multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say Boyd cooperated with police, and his gun and cell phone were seized. It remains unknown if Boyd will face charges.

“The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated at our stores,” Walgreens said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with local authorities.”

Walgreens would not share whether it allows its employees to confront shoplifters. Walgreens did not specify whether Boyd was fired.

Police said they were investigating the self-defense claim made by Boyd but have not released whether he will be charged.

