Sprouts Farmers Market sets opening date for new location in North Las Vegas

The exterior of a Sprouts Farmers Market store is seen in this file photo.
The exterior of a Sprouts Farmers Market store is seen in this file photo.(Sprouts Farmers Market)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open its new store in North Las Vegas early next month.

According to a news release, located at 6506 N. Losee Road, the new store in North Las Vegas will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

“We are thrilled to have another Sprouts Farmers Market taking roots here in the City of North Las Vegas,” said City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. “We have seen tremendous growth and development over the last decade. As we began to expand as a City, our residents wanted more sit down eateries, healthy food and grocery options. That said, the timing is perfect for the addition of this Sprouts location; it will provide convenient, healthy food access to Northeast residents, those utilizing Craig Road, our on-base military members and more. This is a wonderful and welcome addition to the area and to the community.”

Those planning to shop at the new story should plan to bring their own reusable bags or they will have to pay for plastic bags, as the grocer recently started charging for bags at its stores across Southern Nevada.

As if April 3, those who do not bring their own bags with them to shop at Sprouts will have to either purchase reusable plastic bags for 10 cents each or buy other reusable bags.

Sprouts begins charging for plastic bags at Las Vegas Valley stores

The N. Losee Road location will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., according to Sprouts.

To help celebrate the new story, Sprouts said there will be special grand opening events and giveaways throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit www.sprouts.com/store/nv/north-las-vegas/losee-rd/

