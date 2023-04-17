REI announces closure of Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’

REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI in the Pearl District, Portland(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Outdoors equipment company, REI announced on Monday that they’re closing down their store in Portland’s Pearl District.

The move is the latest in a series of businesses choosing to leave the heart of Portland.

The company made the announcement Monday morning in a written statement.

“We are sad to share that our store in Portland’s Pearl District will close early next year,” the company said. “For nearly 20 years, REI has proudly served our members and the outdoor community from this location. We’ve had a presence in Oregon for over half of our 85-year history, opening our third store nationally at Jantzen Beach in 1976. The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond. Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

“In addition, we have outgrown this location and as a result are not able to provide the level of customer and employee experience we strive for at REI. For these reasons, we are no longer confident in our ability to serve you in this location. We remain dedicated to serving our community in the area and are continuously evaluating opportunities for new locations. While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside.”

REI has three other stores in the Portland-metro area:

  • 7410 SW Bridgeport in Tigard (Bridgeport Village)
  • 2235 NE Allie Avenue in Hillsboro (Streets of Tanabourne)
  • 12160 SE 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley (Clackamas Town Center)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states

Latest News

Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police warn of scammers using agency’s phone number to impersonate officers
The exterior of a Sprouts Farmers Market store is seen in this file photo.
Sprouts Farmers Market sets opening date for new location in North Las Vegas
Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
A look at the Governor’s agenda; from crime to education