LIVE: Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police say a police pursuit ended on the I-15 just north of Spring Mountain Road Monday afternoon.
Police said this originally stemmed from a carjacking earlier Monday just after 12 p.m. in the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road due to an armed robbery of a citizen. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim’s vehicle was stolen.
Officers were able to track down the car and engaged in a vehicle pursuit.
I-15 is closed northbound at Flamingo Road.
Police said this is an active scene and to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
