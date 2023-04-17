LIVE: Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police say a police pursuit ended on the I-15 just north of Spring Mountain Road Monday afternoon.

Police said this originally stemmed from a carjacking earlier Monday just after 12 p.m. in the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road due to an armed robbery of a citizen. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

Officers were able to track down the car and engaged in a vehicle pursuit.

I-15 is closed northbound at Flamingo Road.

Police said this is an active scene and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

