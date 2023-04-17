North Las Vegas police looking for vehicle involving in deadly hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue on April 11 around 9:15 p.m. NLVPD said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was later identified as 41-year-old Lashawnda Henry.

Family said Henry left behind a husband and eight children.

NLVPD said that the vehicle of interest is described as a red Chevrolet Sonic four-door passenger car, 2018 model or newer. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the left front area and the driver’s side mirror was broken off during the crash.

NLVPD provided a stock image of the vehicle for reference.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Henry. To learn more, click HERE.

