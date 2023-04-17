Nevada State Police warn of scammers using agency’s phone number to impersonate officers

Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.(Nevada State Police)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are warning residents of a scam that officers have become aware of.

Authorities say they have received several calls from the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement by using the phone number for Nevada State Police’s Southern Command. According to the agency, the scammers are then requesting payments.

Authorities are asking the public to report suspicious calls to 702-486-4100.

