Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals

The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to encourage more locals to visit the Las Vegas Strip, the Mirage on Monday announced a slew of perks for Nevada residents.

According to a news release, starting April 17, among other perks, Nevada locals can now park for free at the Mirage.

“Locals are a huge part of what makes Las Vegas so special,” says Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. “The Mirage looks forward to attracting more locals to the property, celebrating them with local-only offerings like free parking and additional amenities to show our appreciation for their continued support.”

According to the release, as part of the Unity Rewards Program, locals with a valid Nevada ID will receive the following:

- Free parking in The Mirage Parking Garage with Unity Rewards Program upgrade to Legend Tier

- Unity Rewards Program updates, including upgrade from Star to Legend Tier and $25 Free Play for New Members

- 20% off or buy-two-get-one-half-off any Spa or Salon service Monday-Thursday, redeemable with ID at check-in

-20% off tickets Shin Lim: LIMITLESSfor Friday and Saturday shows, redeemable with ID at the Box Office

-20% off tickets for select performances of The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Las Vegas homes donated by Knievel family to be used for Clark County fire training
Las Vegas homes donated by Knievel family to be used for Clark County fire training
Wild burros generic photo.
BLM offers $10K reward for info on wild burro shooting in Pahrump
Las Vegas airport again advises of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates
Las Vegas airport again advises of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly hit and run crash near Cheyenne, Civic Center
North Las Vegas police cracking down on pedestrian safety