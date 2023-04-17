Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to encourage more locals to visit the Las Vegas Strip, the Mirage on Monday announced a slew of perks for Nevada residents.

According to a news release, starting April 17, among other perks, Nevada locals can now park for free at the Mirage.

“Locals are a huge part of what makes Las Vegas so special,” says Joe Lupo, president of The Mirage. “The Mirage looks forward to attracting more locals to the property, celebrating them with local-only offerings like free parking and additional amenities to show our appreciation for their continued support.”

According to the release, as part of the Unity Rewards Program, locals with a valid Nevada ID will receive the following:

- Free parking in The Mirage Parking Garage with Unity Rewards Program upgrade to Legend Tier

- Unity Rewards Program updates, including upgrade from Star to Legend Tier and $25 Free Play for New Members

- 20% off or buy-two-get-one-half-off any Spa or Salon service Monday-Thursday, redeemable with ID at check-in

-20% off tickets Shin Lim: LIMITLESSfor Friday and Saturday shows, redeemable with ID at the Box Office

-20% off tickets for select performances of The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.