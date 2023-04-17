Man dies of injuries after car crash involving off-duty Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died Monday of his injuries after a DUI crash involving an off-duty Las Vegas police officer on April 12, according to the Nevada State Police.

State police said the off-duty officer, identified as Benjamin Coreas, was allegedly driving under the influence at the time he crashed into another car around 4:45 a.m. at US 95 northbound south of Summerlin Parkway.

After that wreck, another crash happened at the scene with a pickup truck driven by a man hitting the scene. That man was taken to a nearby hospital and died. His identity has not been released.

Coreas was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges.

The department said Coreas has been employed with LVMPD since 2020 and is assigned to the West Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command.

Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the officer is currently being held at Las Vegas City Detention Center.

