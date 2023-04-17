Las Vegas homes donated by Knievel family to be used for Clark County fire training
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two homes that were donated by Knievel family will be used by the Clark County Fire Department to help train new recruits this week.
Clark County said that the homes are located in the southwest Las Vegas Valley near Dean Martin and Agate.
Clark County said the fire recruits are undergoing live fire training Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the home.
According to Clark County, the two homes were donated by Kelly and Paige Knievel to help train new firefighters.
