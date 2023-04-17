Las Vegas airport again advises of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those traveling out of Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International should be advised of reduced tram service.

According to the airport, travelers will notice a reduction in service on the Blue Line between Terminal 1 and the D gates. On April 12, the airport said the Blue Line will be reduced to one tram for “several weeks.”

The airport advises travelers to “expect congestion and longer waits at the tram stations.”

Travelers with flights who are departing from the D Concourse should allow for more time, the airport says.

