Henderson names new police chief

Hollie Chadwick
Hollie Chadwick(Henderson Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police named a new police chief Monday.

Current Deputy Chief Hollie Chadwick will take the oath of office as Police Chief on Tuesday, May 2. The promotion is effective May 1.

“This is an exciting moment for our City and police department,” said City Manager Richard Derrick. “It gives me great pride that we have promoted from within our police department and selected a Chief who will continue to enhance public safety through strong leadership and institutional knowledge of our City.”

Chadwick has worked for HPD for 21 years, holding multiple leadership positions including with the SWAT, K9 and Armor units. Chadwick graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in 2022.

She also holds a doctorate in public service leadership from Capella University and is a UNLV graduate.

The new chief announcement comes after former chief Thedrick Andres announced his retirement. Two local unions also had a vote of no confidence against Andres before his retirement.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states

Latest News

Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
LIVE: Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Fight at Robison Middle School
Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police warn of scammers using agency’s phone number to impersonate officers