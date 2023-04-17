Henderson names new police chief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police named a new police chief Monday.

Current Deputy Chief Hollie Chadwick will take the oath of office as Police Chief on Tuesday, May 2. The promotion is effective May 1.

“This is an exciting moment for our City and police department,” said City Manager Richard Derrick. “It gives me great pride that we have promoted from within our police department and selected a Chief who will continue to enhance public safety through strong leadership and institutional knowledge of our City.”

Chadwick has worked for HPD for 21 years, holding multiple leadership positions including with the SWAT, K9 and Armor units. Chadwick graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in 2022.

She also holds a doctorate in public service leadership from Capella University and is a UNLV graduate.

The new chief announcement comes after former chief Thedrick Andres announced his retirement. Two local unions also had a vote of no confidence against Andres before his retirement.

