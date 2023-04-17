Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky gambler is heading back home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot early this morning.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest turned a $25 bet into a jackpot worth $127,228 while playing slots at Caesars Palace at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

No further information about the winner was provided.

