Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One lucky gambler is heading back home with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot early this morning.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest turned a $25 bet into a jackpot worth $127,228 while playing slots at Caesars Palace at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

No further information about the winner was provided.

