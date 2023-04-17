Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday

Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday(Storyblocks)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get shredded. Or rather, get your papers shredded.

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada will host the 11th annual Secure Your ID Day on April 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Located at 6040 S. Jones Blvd, you can bring up to four boxes of the following to be shredded for free. Additional boxes cost $10.

- No electronics, trash, biohazard material, Xrays, binder clips, binders, etc. (these items will cause the shredder to catch fire).

- No staying to watch the shredding process (this causes major traffic backup).

- For everyone’s safety, please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk so the paperwork can be removed.

- The BBB does not dispose of boxes, the contents will be emptied, and the box will be returned.

