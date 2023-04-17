Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get shredded. Or rather, get your papers shredded.
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Nevada will host the 11th annual Secure Your ID Day on April 22 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Located at 6040 S. Jones Blvd, you can bring up to four boxes of the following to be shredded for free. Additional boxes cost $10.
- No electronics, trash, biohazard material, Xrays, binder clips, binders, etc. (these items will cause the shredder to catch fire).
- No staying to watch the shredding process (this causes major traffic backup).
- For everyone’s safety, please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk so the paperwork can be removed.
- The BBB does not dispose of boxes, the contents will be emptied, and the box will be returned.
