FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.

Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a...
VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property

Latest News

Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared...
Calling the IRS? Hold times are way down this tax season
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap