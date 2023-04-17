Family of hit-and-run victim calls for safer streets in North Las Vegas

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family is mourning the loss of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in North Las Vegas last week.

The family of 41-year-old Lashawnda Henry says she leaves behind a husband and eight children.

Loved ones gathered at Doolittle Park Sunday, sharing memories of Lashawnda and raising money for a proper goodbye.

“She was so sweet. She would do anything for anybody, and I don’t know how this even happened to her,” said family friend Aliciona Robison.

Lashawnda was killed while using the crosswalk and crossing the street near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas.

“People drive crazy, and people don’t care,” said Robison. “Hit and run! Like three or four cars just like hit her and just kept going. Nobody had no spite or nothing. So watch where you’re driving for little kids and for older people as well.”

Pedestrian safety at that particular intersection has been a growing concern for North Las Vegas police.

As the search continues for the hit-and-run driver, police say they’re cracking down on pedestrian safety with a renewed focus.

In October of 2022, the North Las Vegas Police Department received more than $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety, and they’ve used it to deploy more officers looking for distracted drivers, hoping to prevent another tragedy.

“That street is so bad, so they need to fix it because good people are leaving here,” said one of Lashawnda’s loved ones. “Lashawnda Henry did not have to go out like that. Whoever done that, they’re going to have to pay for it.”

The family will be having more barbecues this week to raise money for funeral expenses. They’ll be selling plates for $20 each on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Doolittle Park from noon to 6 p.m.

A GoFundMe has also been set up. To learn more, visit click HERE.

