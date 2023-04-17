BLM offers $10K reward for info on wild burro shooting in Pahrump

Wild burros generic photo.
Wild burros generic photo.(Arizona's Family file)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management on Monday announced that it is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the harassment and shooting of a wild burro in Pahrump.

According to a news release, the $10,000 reward is being offering for information on the suspect who harassed and shot an approximately 6-year-old female wild burro near the Last Chance Mountain Range in northern Pahrump.

The BLM says that on Nov. 28, a member of the public contacted the agency after he discovered an adult female burro was deceased on his property.

In the release, the BLM said a necropsy determined that the burro had presumably been shot as many as three days before she finally succumbed to her injuries.

“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at (775) 861-6550.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals
Las Vegas homes donated by Knievel family to be used for Clark County fire training
Las Vegas homes donated by Knievel family to be used for Clark County fire training
Las Vegas airport again advises of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates
Las Vegas airport again advises of reduced tram service for T1 to D gates
North Las Vegas police investigate deadly hit and run crash near Cheyenne, Civic Center
North Las Vegas police cracking down on pedestrian safety