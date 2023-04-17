BLACKPINK bringing world tour to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - K-pop sensation BLACKPINK will bring their world tour to Allegiant Stadium this summer.

BLACKPINK will being their Born Pink World Tour to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 18.

The announcement comes fresh off their mind-blowing performance at Coachella.

BLACKPINK recently made history with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade for their single “Pink Venom” from their album BORN PINK.

The BLINK Membership pre-sale kicks off Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can register for that here.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 28 at a.m. (PT).

