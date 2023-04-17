BLACKPINK bringing world tour to Allegiant Stadium

BLACKPINK performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 15.
BLACKPINK performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 15.(Gina Joy Chong | Gina Joy Chong)
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - K-pop sensation BLACKPINK will bring their world tour to Allegiant Stadium this summer.

BLACKPINK will being their Born Pink World Tour to Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 18.

The announcement comes fresh off their mind-blowing performance at Coachella.

BLACKPINK recently made history with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade for their single “Pink Venom” from their album BORN PINK.

The BLINK Membership pre-sale kicks off Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can register for that here.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, April 28 at a.m. (PT).

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states

Latest News

Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $25 bet into over $127K after hitting slot jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Hiring fair with Dispatch Health
Hiring fair with Dispatch Health
House of Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap spins for charity
House of Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap spins for charity
The exterior of the Mirage is seen in this AP file photo.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip announces free parking for Nevada locals