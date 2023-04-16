Forecast Outlook-5/15/23

A Warm Sunny Sunday With Breezy In The Mix
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The nice warm temperatures Saturday will get even warmer Sunday.

High pressure will help push our daytime temperature up several degrees above normal.

By Sunday evening winds will start to pick up and will extend into Monday.

To start the week we will hit another day of warm temperatures.

The front creating the windy weather will pass us by Tuesday and we’ll see our daytime temperature dropping down to seasonal values.

Through Friday we will see temperatures drop into the low to mid 70′s before pushing back up into the low 80′s by next weekend.

