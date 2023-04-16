Forecast Outlook-4/16/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is sitting right over us for Sunday paving the way for us to see warm temperatures all across the desert southwest.

That ridge is going to remain in place until a low slides in producing windy windy weather.

The timeline on the winds is late Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday with Tuesday being the windier day.

At this point no advisories or watches have been issued but that could change.

By Tuesday night the front will pass and that will clear the way for temperatures to drop again back from above seasonal to below seasonal.

The rest of the week we will go from below seasonal to the 80′s by Friday.

