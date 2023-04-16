Forecast Outlook-4/16/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lots of sunshine is forecast for the week ahead but we are also expecting some strong winds the next few days.

The high pressure that has been over us the past few days is moving east and is being replaced by low pressure.

That will will help generate strong winds Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday gusts are expected to remain below 40 MPH.

Tuesday we have a a better chance of 40 plus mile per hour winds.

40 MPH is the criteria to issue a wind advisory.

Wind models suggest we will see gusts as strong on Tuesday.

Another element indicating stronger winds Tuesday our daytime temperature will drop several degrees.

The low is dry so there is no rain or mountain snow associated with the disturbance,

Wednesday we expected to see our daytime high drop by a few more degrees before we begin the march back to seasonal and above seasonal temperatures.

That will happen by the weekend.

