13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal

A spokesperson said the park’s medical team helped the boy get out.
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him exit the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” the park said in a statement.

