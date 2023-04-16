13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him exit the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” the park said in a statement.

