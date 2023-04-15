North Las Vegas police cracking down on pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The search continues for the driver who hit and killed a mother of 9 earlier this week. That mother was in a crosswalk near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Pedestrians safely getting from one side of the street to the other is a growing concern for NLVPD.

“We are it as a valley-wide issue where we are seeing more and more pedestrian-related crashes,” said Officer Brian Thomas with NLVPD.

Thomas said the deadly hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday took place in a designated crossing area.

Thomas said this intersection of Civic Center and Cheyenne is a hot spot for fatal crashes.

“A lot of traffic and a lot of commercial vehicles that drive on that road,” said Thomas. “Just a few blocks down the road you have CSN and a lot of multifamily homes and markets where people are needing to cross that roadway.”

The city of North Las Vegas is also stepping in to ensure safety by putting in a crosswalk at the busy intersection.

“If it takes you an extra 100 feet or an extra couple of seconds to walk at a marked crosswalk or intersection, we just really encourage the pedestrians to do that,” said Thomas.

In October 2022, NLVPD received over $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to enhance traffic and pedestrian safety and has used the funding to deploy more officers to patrol and detect distracted drivers.

“Driving on their cell phone, eating, we have seen people putting makeup on, looking down at papers in their vehicle,” said Thomas.

Thomas is urging those to think twice before crossing the street.

“Make yourself visible, wear brighter clothing at nighttime, stick your hand out and make those drivers see you and make eye contact to let you know they see you,” said Thomas.

