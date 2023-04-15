Forecast Outlook 4/15/23

Warm Weekend< Windy Conditions Also Returning
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is building into the Las Vegas area setting us up for some nice sunny and warm conditions.

Saturday we will hit a high of 79 degrees and we jump into the 80′s for Monday.

The ridge of high pressure will be replaced by a low pressure area that will create windy conditions late Sunday night and into Monday.

That wind with gusts at 40 plus MPH will likely create some blowing dust to start the week.

While the wind criteria is below advisory status a wind advisory may be issued at some point.

Once the cold front moves through daytime temperature will return to seasonal values by the middle of the week.

There is no rain in the forecast,.

