Forecast Outlook- 4/15/2023

Beautiful Spring Weekend Across Southern Nevada
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Warmer weather is on tap for the weekend with highs back into the 80s in Las Vegas.

Saturday tops out at 80° with plenty of sunshine and light wind. A few more clouds roll in Sunday afternoon and evening with a forecast high of 86°. We’ll see a slight breeze on Sunday with wind in the 10 to 20 mph range.

Stronger wind is on the way early next week with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range Monday and Tuesday. We’ll go from 84° on Monday down to 73° on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures hold in the mid-70s through the middle of next week with breezy wind at times.

